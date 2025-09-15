Two Southern Colorado innovations up for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado’ contest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Southern Colorado innovations are in the running for Colorado's "Coolest Thing Made in Colorado" People's Choice Award. The contest is put on by the Colorado Chamber, according to a press release.

“The People’s Choice award is one of the most exciting parts of this contest as it gives Coloradans the chance to support their favorite products from local businesses across the state,” said Colorado Chamber President and CEO Loren Furman in the release. “These finalists showcase the creativity and innovation happening in Colorado, and we’re excited to see which product will stand out as this year’s People’s Choice!”

10 finalists have made the cut, including one from Colorado Springs and another from La Junta.

Voting for the statewide competition is open now until Oct. 6, according to a Colorado Chamber spokesperson. To vote, click here.

Autonomous Nano Tractor (ANT) - La Junta

Move over, Waymo, this one's for the farmers. The Autonomous Nano Tractor (ANT) is a self-driving mini tractor developed in La Junta. The tech is designed for small to mid-size farms, according to creator Barn Owl Precision Agriculture.

"It handles precision row-crop tasks like weeding, targeted spraying, and planting support, cutting manual labor by more than 50% and reducing input costs by about 30%," read a statement by the company to the Colorado Chamber of Commerce.

InnovaFlex Arrays - Colorado Springs

InnovaFlex Arrays, made by InnovaFlex Foundry, are electrical systems built into flexible material. While they have multiple applications, one use is to allow researchers to study how human tissue reacts to pharmaceuticals, according to the company.

According to InnovaFlex Foundry, the tech also has uses in the military defense, automotive, and space exploration sectors.

