Waymo self-driving cars are coming to Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Self-driving cars could be hitting Denver's streets as soon as this week.

Waymo, the self-driving car company owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc., announced it is working with city officials to bring its driverless ride service to Colorado. The company says the expansion will provide more transportation options for Coloradans.

Governor Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston both voiced support for the move on Tuesday, calling the technology an exciting step forward for innovation in the state.

“Whether they need a ride to work, school, the farmer’s market, or they’re heading out for a night on the town, Waymo is a great way for Denverites to get where they’re going safely,” said Mayor Mike Johnston. “Waymo’s innovative, climate-friendly technology will not only make our streets safer but cleaner, and I can’t wait for my first ride.”

However, Waymo has faced criticism over pedestrian safety and job displacement. In San Francisco, the company’s vehicles have not only drawn scrutiny but are also frequent targets of vandalism.

Waymo currently operates in Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, and Atlanta. For now, Waymo says they are laying the groundwork in Denver for a fully autonomous service in the future.

