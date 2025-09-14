Sports Extra: Sounds of the 50th Cannon Game
Pueblo South won an instant classic over Pueblo East in the 50th edition of the Cannon Game.
KRDO13 takes you to Dutch Clark Stadium in Pueblo for the sounds of the game.
