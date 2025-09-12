Lake Pueblo State Park North Shore Marina will remain open through 2045

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announces that a new contract has been signed to extend the operations of the Lake Pueblo State Park North Shore Marina through 2045.

Back in March, boat owners at the marina received a letter from CPW stating that the marina would be closing permanently and was scheduled for demolition in July, which was then rescheduled for after October.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Lake Pueblo’s North Shore Marina to close and be demolished due to costly repairs

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites bids in first step towards replacing North Shore Marina

Now CPW reports that the current operator, The O’Neil Group, has signed a new contract extending operations through 2045. CPW states that the new agreement permits the replacement of the marina.

“We are excited to work with CPW to build the new marina for Lake Pueblo State Park. Plans are in the final stages, and it will boast 715 slips that will hold vessels up to 65 feet in length,” said Kevin O’Neil, Owner, The O’Neil Group. “The new general store will encompass a restaurant amenity, laundry facility, increased fuel capacity, and additional pump-out stations. We look forward to serving Pueblo and the community at large for many years to come.”

CPW says The O'Neil group provides on-lake towing services, mechanical service and assistance, boat slips, food and fuel.

"This contract ensures services at the North Shore Marina continue in support of park guests and their recreational opportunities. It also reflects CPW's commitment that amenities at Lake Pueblo State Park are managed responsibly with the public's best interest in mind," says Becky Buist, LPSP Operations Manager.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.