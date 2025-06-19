Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites bids in first step towards replacing North Shore Marina

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking for bids for the removal of the existing North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park. CPW says this is necessary to prepare the area for future development and improved public use.

According to CPW, the bid will allow CPW to gather accurate cost information on removing the marina.

Joe Stadterman, park manager at Lake Pueblo State Park, says, "Removal of the current marina infrastructure is a crucial step toward delivering a modern, functional and sustainable marina for the future."

CPW confirms that the marina will be extended to open until October 31 instead of closing in early July as planned.

The invitation for bid is available at www.colorado.gov/vss

CPW says the current contractor will continue operations through the 2025 boating season.