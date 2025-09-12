Fountain Creek Nature Center recognized with sustainability in action award

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain Creek Nature Center was awarded the Sustainability in Action Award at the 2025 Visit Colorado Springs Tourism Awards Celebration this September.

The award, according to El Paso County, honors organizations that demonstrate a commitment to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship in the Pikes Peak Region.

The county says that the nature center has demonstrated this commitment by having water-wise gardens and low-flow fixtures to interpretive exhibits on energy efficiency, recycling, and water conservation.

Officials also acknowledge that the center provides visitors with both practical examples and hands-on opportunities to practice sustainability. With programs like their 'Nature's Ornaments' course, which offers zero- and low-waste workshops, upcycled craft classes, and summer camps that encourage waste reduction.

"The Fountain Creek Nature Center has long been a leader in connecting people with our natural resources," said Todd Marts, El Paso County Parks Executive Director. "This recognition highlights our commitment to sustainability and the Nature Center's impact in inspiring residents and visitors to adopt environmentally responsible practices."

