Driver sentenced for killing 12-year-old in Black Forest crash

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KRDO) - On September 9, 76-year-old Pat Harrison took a plea agreement in El Paso County Court.

Harrison pled guilty to a vehicular homicide charge in exchange for his child abuse-knowing/reckless cause death, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign and speeding 20-24 over the limit charges to be dismissed.

Harrison was sentenced to 3 years of probation.

Chase Culp, a Black Forest 12-year-old, was killed in the crash on Aug. 30, 2024. Now, a year later, a Vigil was held in Black Forest to remember Culp and honor his life.

When the accident initially happened, it sparked community members to call for additional safety measures.

The Shoup and Herring Road intersection has since seen some improvements.

El Paso County has since outfitted the stop sign with solar-powered flashing lights and a warning that cross traffic does not stop, to hopefully prevent a crash from happening again.