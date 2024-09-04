Community calls for additional safety measures in Black Forest following deadly crash

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KRDO) - Neighbors in northern Colorado Springs are calling for additional safety measures in Black Forest after a child was killed on Aug. 30, 2024, in a crash.

The family has confirmed to KRDO13 that 12-year-old Chase Culp died following the crash at the intersection of Shoup Road and Herring Road.

Some in Black Forest say this could have been prevented. After a deadly crash in 2017 that killed a mother and her two children El Paso County added additional signage to the area. But people living in the area say that more can be done to get ahead of these crashes before they turn fatal.

Casey Pellizzari says at night the stop signs start to blend in with the lights in the area. He says this lack of visibility could be eliminated by introducing flashing LED lights. Pellizzari believes it's a cost-effective solution.

Community members are raising money for the Culp family in their time of loss. Those who feel drawn to donate can do so at this GoFundMe link.