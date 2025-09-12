Arrest made in fireworks arson that destroyed family’s Colorado Springs home, one suspect still at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) –Two months after fireworks fired from a passing truck completely destroyed a family’s Colorado Springs home, police say they've arrested one suspect and are searching for another.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), fire crews responded to a house fire on 1100 Harrison Road just after midnight on July 5th, where they found flames coming from the roof and attic.

CSPD says that when officers arrived on scene, they learned that a vehicle driving down Harrison Road had shot fireworks at the home, causing it to catch fire. Initial information showed that a pickup truck was involved.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 30 minutes, but the damage was still devastating – and the home was declared a total loss.

All five of the home's occupants were able to escape. Hanna Estep, the mother who lived there with her husband and children, says a stranger pounded on their front door and warned them to get out.

They escaped unharmed, but lost everything inside.

Estep told KRDO13 the entire experience feels surreal.

"It just seems like a horrible nightmare. Like, it doesn't seem real," she said. "All of their little artwork and stuff that they had done - it's all gone. It was a small house, but it was a house full of love."

Police say they've now identified two suspects in connection with the arson, through speaking with witnesses, reviewing footage and conducting a detailed technical investigation.

On Sept. 10, police say arrest warrants were issued for 21-year-old Michelle Torres and 23-year-old Xavier Resendez for first-degree arson, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.

Torres was taken into custody a day after and transported to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center. The second suspect, Xavier Resendez, is still at large, CSPD said.

Police say this is still an active investigation, and ask anyone with additional information regarding the incident or Resendez's location to call (719) 444-7000, or remain anonymous by contacting Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).

A verified GoFundMe has been set up to help the family rebuild. You can find that link here.

