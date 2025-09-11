24 years later: Colorado first responders honor 9/11 victims by ascending the Manitou Incline

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Today marks 24 years since the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil.

On September 11, 2001, Islamic terrorists hijacked four commercial flights — crashing two into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, one into the Pentagon, and another into a field in Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed.

Nationwide, ceremonies are being held to honor those killed and the first responders who died or put themselves in danger to protect others.

One of Colorado’s most visible tributes happens on the Manitou Incline every year.

On the morning of Sept. 11, hundreds of first responders and supporters from across the state and nation are climbing the incline's over 2,700 steps – a hike that's symbolic of the final climb many firefighters made inside the Twin Towers.

In what has become an annual tradition, Manitou Springs firefighters are taking to the trail in full firefighting gear, gathering at the base of the incline at 8 a.m. to share a few words in remembrance before beginning the trek.

Along the way, participants will pause for moments of silence at the times each plane struck and when the towers fell.

Among those making the climb is 50 for the Fallen, a nonprofit that supports veterans and first responders in crisis. Members are hiking while carrying 50-pound packs, a way of quite literally "carrying the weight” in remembrance of 9/11.

Lori Ann Santini tells KRDO13 it was her very first day on the fire service when she was sent to Ground Zero.

She says making the 9/11 climb for a second year in a row is especially meaningful, knowing her lingering lung issues from responding to the attack may limit her chances to do it again.

The attack, Santini said, taught her to always support her community and never leave her peers behind.

"We are souls tied together with this event, " Santini said. "It'll be with us forever."

Though the event is centered on first responders and families of those who died, it's open to anyone who wishes to pay tribute to those who lost their lives 24 years ago.

KRDO13's Bradley Davis is making his way up the incline today, speaking with first responders hiking alongside him about what this deeply emotional tradition means to them.

