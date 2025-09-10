Parade of Homes: C-405 Plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - KRDO13's Bradley Davis gives us a tour of an open-concept design that can be replicated at a home buyer's demand: The "C-405 Plan" by American Legend Homes.

KRDO13s Bradley Davis met with American Legend Homes for a walk-through of the 3,650 square ft. home.

The home is under $1 million, featuring big windows throughout the entire house to bring the outdoors in, making it easy to soak up Colorado sunshine year-round.

The three-story home features a set floor plan that includes a glamorous kitchen, a game room, and a master bathroom designed for relaxation.

The 2025 Colorado Springs Parade of Homes is now open to guests, with 32 new homes by a variety of different builders, like American Legend Homes.

The parade lasts until September 21, and each ticket gets you in to view every house on display. You can get tickets here.

