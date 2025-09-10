Palmer Lake early special election results show voters want a say; what’s next?

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) - Early results from Palmer Lake's special election show voters favoring a recall of two members of the town's Board of Trustees and approving a measure that would give residents the final say on future annexations.

The town says election judges will reconvene on Wednesday at around 11 a.m. to complete the recall tally. These results are still preliminary and subject to certification by the Town Clerk's office on Sept. 18.

Palmer Lake Mayor Dennis Stern has declined an interview on these preliminary results with KRDO.

We've reached out to other town officials and Buc-ee's to see where they stand after Tuesday night's special election. We'll have the latest tonight on KRDO at 5 and 6.