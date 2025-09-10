EPSO works to crack down on area known for drug activity; Suspect arrested in latest effort

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says that they made an arrest and cited one other person in its latest effort to curb crime in an area of Security-Widefield.

The sheriff's office says they were working a targeted enforcement operation on Sunday in the 5400 block of Almont Avenue; EPSO says the area is known for drug crime.

Deputies say they saw a car leaving a home. They pulled the car over, and deputies say there was drug paraphernalia in plain sight.

EPSO says 54-year-old Brian Martinez had existing warrants for vehicular eluding and stalking. He now faces an additional obstruction charge, as deputies allege he initially gave them a fake name.

Another person, 31-year-old Matthias Black, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies say there was a woman in the car, but she was not charged with any crime.

