License plate reader cameras lead EPSO to car theft suspects and 32.4 grams of meth

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says that its FLOCK camera system led them to a stolen vehicle, the theft suspects, and 32.4 grams of meth.

EPSO says that on Sept. 6, the cameras detected a Jeep that they say was reported stolen.

The theft suspect, 29-year-old Arturo Velasquez, was also listed "as armed and dangerous, with parole and gang-member alerts," EPSO said.

It wasn't until the Jeep got into the area of Maxwell Street and Highway 85 that a Fountain Police Department (FPD) officer saw it and alerted EPSO.

The sheriff's office says after they arrived, the suspect reversed into the FPD car and tried to get away. The Jeep then collided with a special EPSO tactical car, which brought them to a stop.

EPSO says they found Arturo Velasquez inside the Jeep alongside 34-year-old Ariana Valverde. The sheriff's office says they also found more than 30 grams of meth during the search.

“This was a dangerous situation which could have ended much differently,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal in a press release. “A suspect who is armed, dangerous, and focused on escaping poses a significant threat not only to law enforcement but to the community. Thanks to the vigilance of our deputies, the quick action of our partners at the Fountain Police Department, and the technology of FLOCK Safety cameras, this suspect was stopped without injury to the public or our deputies. This case underscores the importance of strong partnerships, proactive policing, and teamwork in protecting our community.”

The sheriff's office says Ariana Valverde was charged with motor vehicle theft, driving under the influence of drugs, and resisting arrest. She is being held on a $3,000 bond.

Arturo Velasquez faces charges for motor vehicle theft, attempted second-degree assault on a peace officer, attempted felony eluding, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal mischief, according to the sheriff's office. Those charges resulted in a $3,000 bond, however court records also show he has a parole hold.

