HEALTHY COLORADO: What are the rules for those who want a COVID vaccine in Colorado?

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- COVID vaccines have once again been making headlines, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issuing new guidance. The guidance requires most of the population to consult with a doctor before getting a vaccine.

But Colorado officials have recently acted against that guidance, allowing pharmacists to let Coloradans get the vaccine without a prescription.

Still, some viewers have reached out with confusion and questions on the new policies.

"You do not need a prescription to get a COVID vaccine," said hospitalist and medical director, Dr. Neha Sharma. "In the state of Colorado, if you are 6 months and older, you can get the COVID vaccine or a booster without a prescription."

The regulatory shift at the federal level was the result of a change of thinking, shifting towards the thought that annual vaccinations should only focus on high-risk groups. It also questioned the vaccine's benefit to people who are low-risk of medical complications following a COVID diagnosis.

"Most medical authorities disagree. They're warning that this will hinder public health and also strain vaccine equity and accessibility," said Dr. Sharma.

Medical experts still advise you to talk to your doctor if you have questions or concerns.

"It's data-driven. It's science-based. So you can make your own independent decisions if you want to, yes. Based on data and science, we can, but you know we rely on the CDC and medical bodies to make our decisions," said Dr. Sharma.

