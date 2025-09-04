Colorado health officials takes steps to ensure COVID vaccine access amid national uncertainty

COLORADO (KRDO) – Amid federal COVID vaccine guideline changes, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis is now directing the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to take steps to ensure that Coloradoans will continue to have access to the updated vaccine.

Following those orders, the health department's Executive Director, Jill Hunsaker Ryan, issued a public health order on Wednesday, taking several steps to expand access to COVID vaccines in Colorado.

Dr. Ned Calonge, the state’s chief medical officer, also issued a standing order, allowing pharmacists to provide COVID-19 vaccines to any Coloradoan without the need for individual prescriptions.

The governor's office said the order, which is scheduled to take effect on Sept. 5, essentially creates a standing prescription, allowing anyone over the age of 6 months to receive a vaccine or booster shot if they or their parents choose without needing to visit a doctor first.

The directive comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration restricted its recent approval of the updated 2025-26 COVID vaccine to only those aged 65 and older and individuals at a higher risk of severe disease.

The governor's office claimed that the narrow federal authorization got "in the way" of Coloradoans making their own healthcare decisions, while also creating confusion by seemingly conflicting with COVID vaccine recommendations previously issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Colorado is committed to empowering individuals to make choices to protect their own health and safety, and I will not allow ridiculous and costly red tape or decisions made far away in Washington to keep Coloradans from accessing vaccines," Polis said in a statement. "Starting this Friday, the COVID-19 vaccine should be available to those who choose at many local pharmacies."

To clear additional barriers to the COVID vaccine, the public health order issued by CDPHE also directs the agency to:

Issue clear guidance to providers, pharmacists, and the public about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

Collaborate with other state agencies and offices to identify and remove barriers to vaccination.

Coordinate with the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing to review how federal decisions affect coverage for Health First Colorado (Medicaid) and Child Health Plan Plus.

Coordinate with the Division of Insurance to ensure that health insurance plans under state authority fully cover COVID-19 vaccines.

Work with the Department of Regulatory Agencies to review and revise rules to ensure pharmacies can provide COVID-19 vaccines.

In a statement, Ryan noted that since Oct. 1, 2024, more than 4,500 Coloradans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

"This order ensures that Colorado takes every step possible to prevent hospitalizations, protect frontline health care workers, and preserve critical health care resources," Ryan said. "Equitable vaccine access is a cornerstone of protecting the public’s health.”

In alignment with that order, the Colorado State Board of Pharmacy will be holding an emergency rulemaking hearing on Friday, Sept. 5, to ensure that "pharmacists, pharmacy interns, and pharmacy technicians may continue to prescribe, dispense and administer vaccinations in accordance with applicable Colorado Revised Statutes," the governor's office said.

The orders will remain in place until Sept. 4, 2026, unless amended or rescinded.

You can find more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Colorado here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.