Colorado Springs food bank matching up to $50,000 in donations for Hunger Action Month

today at 6:05 AM
Published 5:36 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Care and Share Food Bank of Colorado Springs said a donation from the Abram and Ray Kaplan Foundation will allow the food pantry to match every donation up to $50,000 for the month of September.

Nationwide, food pantries are doing community outreach for "Hunger Action Month" in September, and "Hunger Action Day" on Tuesday, September 9.

