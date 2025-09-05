Local pickleball tournament helping young people escape poverty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The non-profit "We Fortify" is hosting its second annual "Serve to Serve" Pickleball tournament Saturday to raise money for its tiny home build for young people and teachers.

We Fortify has one completed tiny home community in downtown Colorado Springs with 18 residents, all between the ages of 18 and 25. The organization fully furnishes each home and charges tenants $600 a month for rent. Instead of traditional leases, tenants enter into a two-year program, which includes the home and mentorship help.

At the end of the two-year commitment, tenants get to keep all the furniture for free, besides the refrigerator, washer and dryer.

We Fortify said all tournament profits go back into helping break ground on their two new community plans, including one for teachers in Colorado Springs District 2 (Harrison).

The tournament registration is full, but We Fortify said everyone is welcome to come out and cheer and support. You can find more information on its future fundraising events here.