Trial begins in wrongful death lawsuit over 6-year-old’s death at Colorado theme park

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Jury selection is now underway in a trial over a wrongful death lawsuit that stems from the tragic death of 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos, a Colorado Springs girl who died at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park over Labor Day weekend in 2021.

Estifanos died after falling out of the Haunted Mine Drop attraction in Garfield County, a ride that plunged six passengers 110 feet into a darkened "mine shaft."

Investigators later determined that Estifanos was not secured by a seatbelt when operators started the ride. They also found an operator had overridden an indicator on the ride's system, warning them that the restraints weren't properly secured, and started the ride.

Her family filed the lawsuit seeking unspecified damages and is also asking the court to declare her death a felony killing.

In a statement from 2021, Estifanos' parents said, "their mission is to protect other families by holding all who are responsible for the killing of their daughter fully accountable, and by sending a loud and clear message to the entire amusement park industry."

The case is being closely watched as it unfolds in court, raising questions about safety standards and accountability at amusement parks across the state.

The Haunted Mine Drop was shut down in 2021 following Estifanos' death. It has since reopened as the Crystal Tower drop, which also features a 110-foot drop underground.

