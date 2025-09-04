CBI releases updated information on officer involved shooting in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) releases more information on the officer-involved shooting on Aug. 29 that left a suspect injured.

Deputies say that during a stand-off with a barricaded suspect, a Fremont County Sheriff's Deputy fired a shot, hitting the barricaded man and triggering an investigation into the deputy's use of force.

CBI has released the identification of the suspect as Ethan Pollington, 27, of Cañon City.

According to CBI, the investigation began as a welfare check after repeated 911 hang-up calls that escalated when Pollington allegedly barricaded himself inside his home on Chestnut St. in Cañon City, armed.

CBI says that as a deputy was speaking with a relative of the suspect, Pollington opened the door and pointed a .22 caliber handgun at the deputy.

Deputies say that Pollington then walked outside, and the deputy fired his weapon, hitting Pollington twice in the arm and leg. Pollington was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Pollington’s handgun was later determined to be unloaded, according to CBI.

CBI says the deputy involved was not injured but "was transported to a local hospital following a medical event and has since been released."

Pollington has been released from the hospital and faces the following charges, according to CBI:

First-degree assault (felony)

Felony menacing of a peace officer (felony)

Reckless endangerment at-risk adult (misdemeanor)

Reckless endangerment (misdemeanor)

Prohibited use of a weapon (misdemeanor)

CBI says the investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and the body-worn camera that was activated at the time of the incident is being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

