Why now? President Trump announces Space Command move to Alabama

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After much speculation, on Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced Space Command will be moving to the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, away from its current home in the eastern part of Colorado Springs.

But the question on the minds of many Coloradans is why?

President Trump mentioned mail-in voting in Colorado elections as a reason for his decision to relocate Space Command.

"The problem I have with Colorado, one of the big problems, they do mail-in voting, they went to all mail-in voting. So they have automatically crooked elections."

He also mentioned the Government Accountability Office's recent report, along with the original evaluation that had Redstone as the #1 option, and framed it as righting a wrong created when President Biden originally chose Colorado Springs.

"I had never heard any concern expressed in the context of Space Command about the mail-in ballots in Colorado. Nor does it have anything to do with Space Command," Colorado Senator Michael Bennet (D) was one political leader part of the Colorado coalition trying to keep Space Command in the Centennial State.

Sen. Bennet said that he wasn't surprised President Trump ended up making this decision, but had hoped that he could've been persuaded of the national security importance of keeping Space Command in Colorado.

"I do not believe this is about election security at all," Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) also told KRDO13 she had not heard from the Trump Administration that mail-in voting was a factor when considering Space Command's future.

"He literally referenced the fact that Alabama voted for him and elected him, chose him in the presidential election, and Colorado rejected him," Secretary Griswold said that she believes the decision was purely political.

It should be noted that Alabama does have mail-in voting.

KRDO13 reached out to Colorado Springs Federal Representative Jeff Crank (R). He did not answer our questions, but did post on social media that Space Force Missions and military installations will continue to expand in El Paso County despite the move of Space Command.

