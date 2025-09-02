Court denies request to reduce Barry Morphew’s cash-only bond

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, Barry Morphew had a status hearing. Morphew is accused of murdering his wife in Salida.

The court decided that Morphew's bail would not be reduced from the current $3 million cash bond during Tuesday's hearing.

You can watch the hearing below:

On May 10, 2020, Morphew supposedly went on a bike ride in Chaffee County and never returned. A neighbor reported her missing, and her bike and helmet were eventually found along the side of the road the day she disappeared.

When her body was found years later in 2023, the coroner determined Morphew died by “homicide by unspecified means in the setting of butorphanol, azaperone, and medetomidine (BAM) intoxication," – three drugs commonly used as animal sedatives.

According to Morphew's indictment, law enforcement located a locked gun safe in the Morphew residence, which held a tranquilizer rifle. Investigators also discovered packages of darts in the safe, and found a needle cap for one of those darts in the Morphews' dryer.

