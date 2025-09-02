New paddleboard race in Palmer Lake benefits local Rotary Club chapter

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) – The Tri-Lakes Rotary Club is ending the summer with a splash. The group is hosting its first-ever "Palmer Paddle" paddleboard race at Palmer Lake on Sunday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Tri-Lakes chapter opened in 2022 and hopes the Palmer Paddle can become its staple fundraiser to help finance its service initiatives.

Check in starts at 9 a.m., followed by 17-and-under heats at 10 a.m. and adult open heats at 11 a.m. Each age group has a mile-and-a-half race.

It's $25 per person to register, and spots are limited. The only rules: to have fun and wear a life vest (and no motor or kayak paddling). You can register here.

The Tri-Lakes Rotary Club said it plans to use the money from Palmer Paddle to fund its tutoring, scholarship and free coat giveaway programs, among other initiatives.

Rotary is an international service organization with over one million members and 45,000 local clubs. The international Rotary's global mission is to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water and sanitation, save mothers and children, support education, grow local economies and protect the environment.

