Three years after a Pueblo mother of five was murdered, police are still looking for answers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Aug. 30, 2025, marks three years since Whitney Chavez, a Pueblo mother of five, was shot and killed outside a friend’s home.

To this day, Pueblo police say no arrests have been made in her murder. They're now once again urging the community to come forward with any information that could help solve the case.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of East 7th Street after receiving a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Chavez unconscious with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A year ago, KRDO13 spoke with Whitney's father, Steven Chavez, who said he never stopped searching for answers about his daughter's death and pleaded anyone with information to come forward.

"That was my only child. I miss her. I miss her a lot. Every day I think about her every day," her father told KRDO13. "I want somebody to pay for what they did to her. I can't rest until I know. I want to know. I have to know."

In 2024, two years after her death, Steven put up a sign on East 7th Street to memorialize her.

Pueblo Police say this is still an active investigation. They ask anyone who has information to contact Detective Jose Medina at (719) 553-3296 or Detective Hector Herrera at (719) 553-3336.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or submit a tip online here.

PPD says if your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

