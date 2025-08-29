Pep Rally Report: Pueblo County vs. Pueblo West cheer showdown

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO13's Pep Rally Report powered by Jimmy John's is back!

Our Bradley Davis and Danny Mata are out at CSU Pueblo, where the team and fans alike are gearing up for a busy night and exciting season.

Pueblo County and Pueblo West cheerleaders participated in a friendly tug of war competition during the Pom-Pom Pandemonium to settle the decades-old rivalry.

Pueblo West cheerleaders took the victory.

