Parade of Homes: hottest concepts in new home builds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13's Bradley Davis walks us through some of the popular concepts he's seen over and over while touring new and custom-built houses along the path of the Colorado Springs Parade of Homes.

The Colorado Springs Parade of Homes starts September 5 with 32 new homes by a variety of different builders, like the ones Davis highlights here.

The parade lasts from September 5 through September 21, and each ticket gets you in to view every house on display. You can get tickets here.

