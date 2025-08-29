Skip to Content
Parade of Homes: hottest concepts in new home builds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13's Bradley Davis walks us through some of the popular concepts he's seen over and over while touring new and custom-built houses along the path of the Colorado Springs Parade of Homes.

The Colorado Springs Parade of Homes starts September 5 with 32 new homes by a variety of different builders, like the ones Davis highlights here.

The parade lasts from September 5 through September 21, and each ticket gets you in to view every house on display. You can get tickets here.

To see videos of other homes, you can check out our 2025 Parade of Homes page here.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

