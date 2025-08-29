Skip to Content
Friday Night Blitz week 1, part 2

FINAL SCORES:

SAND CREEK 40, Harrison 21

DOHERTY 28, Liberty 20

Montbello 20, VISTA RIDGE 50

George Washington 19, FALCON 30

CORONADO 41, Palmer 3

KENT DENVER 40, Florence 12

