Friday Night Blitz week 1, part 2
FINAL SCORES:
SAND CREEK 40, Harrison 21
DOHERTY 28, Liberty 20
Montbello 20, VISTA RIDGE 50
George Washington 19, FALCON 30
CORONADO 41, Palmer 3
KENT DENVER 40, Florence 12
