20 years later, how Hurricane Katrina impacted Colorado Springs

Published 11:52 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - 20 years ago, Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana, causing more than $100 billion in damage, and killing just shy of 1,400 people, according to the National Weather Service.

Thousands were displaced, having to flee their homes before the devastating winds and flooding came knocking at their door.

Some of those storm refugees came to Colorado Springs.

KRDO13 is speaking with former city leaders who led the hurricane response here in Colorado Springs, as well as refugees who came here from Louisiana and ended up staying.

The full story tonight at 5 and 6 o'clock on KRDO13.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

