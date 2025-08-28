Memory care facility gets bird sanctuary donation dedicated to former resident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After one woman lost her father earlier this year, she was inspired to help his friends share in one of his favorite hobbies: bird watching.

Raye Chavez was a resident at Springs Ranch memory care until his death last February. His daughter, Cindy Branditch, wanted to honor his memory by installing a bird feeder for other residents to enjoy.

Springs Ranch loved the idea, and together they partnered with Wild Birds Unlimited. The local birding store helped expand Branditch's dream. It donated and installed an entire bird sanctuary, with multiple feeding stations right outside the windows to the Springs Ranch common area.

Both Wild Birds Unlimited and Springs Ranch created laminated sheets with the different native birds for residents to mark off with dry-erase as they see them.