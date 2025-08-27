Pueblo pushes back against “Most Dangerous Places” ranking

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Pueblo is responding after being named one of the "Most Dangerous Places in the U.S." by U.S. News & World Report. For 2025-2026, Pueblo ranked 10th on the list, following much larger cities like Baltimore, Detroit, and Cleveland.

In an open letter, city officials disputed the ranking, arguing that U.S. News relied too heavily on public opinion rather than hard data.

Pueblo leaders pointed to a Newsweek report titled "Full List of America's Most Dangerous Cities as Trump Cracks Down on D.C.," that used data from the FBI. Pueblo did not appear on this list of 30 cities.

They also cited statistics from the Pueblo Police Department showing violent crime, including homicides and drive-by shootings, is down 40% compared to last year.

“Pueblo does not belong on the top 10 most dangerous places to live, and this report does not paint an accurate picture of our community,” Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham said.

According to U.S. News, Memphis, Oakland, and St. Louis topped the list this year.

Read the city's full statement below.

PUEBLO—The City of Pueblo was recently incorrectly listed as one of the top 10 most dangerous cities in the United States and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) crime data explorer would suggest otherwise. The Crime Data Explorer recently used in the U.S. News and World Report for “Most Dangerous Places in the U.S. in 2025-2026”, cited Pueblo at 10 on the list according to “analysis of public data and user opinion.” “Public opinion does not override true data or statistics,” said Mayor of Pueblo Heather Graham. “Each week the Pueblo Police Department uses comp stat as a way of tracking crime to support how we keep our community safe. Not all departments across the nation report the same way or even submit reports at all, therefore this ranking insufficiently compares Pueblo as more dangerous than other cities in the U.S.” According to the FBI, Pueblo is not among the top 30 cities with at least 100,000 residents that had the highest number of crimes against people in a recent Newsweek article as of Aug. 11, 2025. Not a single city in Colorado is even among the top 30 cities in the nation for the highest crime rates. Memphis, Tennessee with a population of 607,581 topped the list for homicides according to this report with a reported 172 homicides as of Aug. 26, 2025, according to memphishomicidetracker.org. Monroe, Louisiana ranked ninth on the list according to U.S. News and World Report, has a population of 45,954 and currently has no available data for the city’s homicide rate in 2025. Therefore, the list of cities ranked by U.S. News and World Report is inaccurate without the same data tracking measurements used for each of the cities included. The FBI specifically discourages ranking locations or making comparisons, “as a way of measuring law enforcement effectiveness. Some of this data may not be comparable to pervious years because of differing levels of participation over time.” The Uniform Crime Reporting Program (UCR) generates statistics; however, law enforcement agencies participate voluntarily therefore not creating a true comparison across all cities in the United States because the reporting tool is not a requirement, and some agencies report certain crime differently. The Pueblo Police Department utilizes comp stat which reports year to year comparison data of crimes, such as Part 1 crime which includes aggravated assault, robbery, homicide, sexual assault, part one persons, arson, auto theft, burglary, theft/larceny and part one property crime. Through mid-August, Part 1 Crime is down 10 percent (10%) overall in 2025 compared to 2024. Violent crime like homicide in particular is down 40% overall with 9 homicides in 2025 compared to 15 homicides through Aug. 20, 2024. Drive by shootings year to date as of Aug. 20, are currently at 84 in total compared to 118 drive by shootings through Aug. 20, 2024. Overall shootings, which include incidents or reports from a call for service for a suicide, homicide or assault total 55 in 2025, through Aug. 20 compared to 71 through Aug. 20, 2024. “Pueblo does not belong on the top 10 most dangerous places to live, and this report does not paint an accurate picture of our community,” said Mayor Graham. “While I agree there is still room for improvement to address crime, improve the quality of life of our citizens and help everyone feel safer, we cannot ignore the data that supports crime is decreasing in Pueblo.”

