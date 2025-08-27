Parade of Homes: The Percheron Community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13's Bradley Davis walks us through the Percheron Community, one of the fastest-growing housing developments in Northeast Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Parade of Homes starts September 5 with 32 new homes by a variety of different builders, like the three featured in the Percheron community.

The parade lasts from September 5 through September 21, and each ticket gets you in to view every house on display. You can get tickets here.