Gov. Polis signs bills to protect healthy food access, Planned Parenthood coverage from federal cuts

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – Gov. Jared Polis signed two key bills Tuesday during a 2025 special legislative session aiming to tackle a $1.2 billion budget shortfall due to changes passed in the federal tax and spending bill (H.R. 1).

One bill will boost state funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, after the governor's office said federal cuts to SNAP funding threatened food security for over 300,000 Coloradoans who rely on the benefits.

Another guarantees coverage for Medicaid patients at Planned Parenthood and other similar reproductive healthcare services.

Protecting food access for families

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, Gov. Polis signed SB25B-003, titled "Healthy School Meals for All," sponsored by Sens. Dafna Michaelson Jenet and Katie Wallace and Reps. Lorena Garcia and Katie Stewart.

According to the governor's office, the bill updates a pending ballot initiative to reaffirm and protect access to healthy food for Colorado kids and families, including through the state's Healthy School Meals for All program – allowing voters to strengthen food security programs amid federal cuts.

"In Colorado, we want to expand access to healthy food, not rip it away," Polis said in a statement. "H.R. 1 cruelly threatens access to healthy food for more than 300,000 families who need SNAP to feed themselves and their loved ones while passing the buck to states. Taking food off the table for families is not the Colorado way. Today, we are updating the opportunity for voters to stand up for kids and families and ensure that all Coloradans have access to healthy food."

Planned Parenthood Medicaid Coverage

Gov. Polis also signed SB25B-002, titled "State-Only Funding for Certain Entities," to ensure that Medicaid recipients could continue to receive covered care from healthcare providers like Planned Parenthood.

The legislation, sponsored by Sens. Jeff Bridges and Lindsey Daugherty and Reps. Jennifer Bacon and Jenny Wilford, ensures that providers targeted by the federal bill can continue serving patients through state-funded Medicaid.

The governor’s office said the bill responds to a provision in the federal spending bill that blocks Medicaid reimbursements to health care providers that also offer abortion services.

This new legislation ensures Medicaid patients can continue receiving essential care from providers like Planned Parenthood that were targeted by the federal restriction.

“H.R. 1 will deny millions of Americans access to health care and threaten thousands of Coloradans’ access to primary care, including wellness visits, breast cancer screenings, and preventative care all in the name of a political vendetta," Polis said. "With this law, Colorado is ensuring Trump and Congressional Republicans cannot deny Coloradans access to the care needed to stay healthy, or bankrupt essential health clinics."

