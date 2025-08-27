Denver man sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking scheme

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver man will go to prison for seven years for sex trafficking, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 41-year-old Walter Conwell recruited two victims to work as prostitutes and took them across state lines. Prosecutors say that he made false promises to victims of housing, cars, and health insurance, but never made good on those promises.

Conwell withheld money and belongings from one victim, and another victim was underage, prosecutors say.

“Like all sex traffickers, this man preyed on people who were vulnerable. The lack of respect he showed for basic human values is appalling,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek in a press release. “His survivors face a difficult recovery process, but they are now on that path and their abuser is in prison, where he belongs. Combatting human trafficking continues to be an FBI priority as we work to keep communities safe.”

After serving seven years in prison, Conwell will be on supervised release for eight years, the U.S. Attorney's Office says.

