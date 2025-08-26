Palmer Lake Trustee calls on District Attorney and Attorney General to investigate recall election

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Palmer Lake Trustee Atis Jurka is calling for an investigation into an upcoming recall election, making serious accusations about violations of Colorado election laws.

On Sept. 9, residents will head to the polls to vote on two items: whether to remove Trustees Shana Ball and Kevin Dreher, and also whether future annexation decisions should be decided by voters.

Trustee Jurka is calling on District Attorney Michael Allen and Attorney General Phil Weiser to investigate the election. Jurka alleges that election signs were stored under a desk less than five feet from a ballot box.

Courtesy: Trustee Atis Jurka

In Colorado, campaign signs are prohibited within 100 feet of a polling place or drop box.

Courtesy: Trustee Atis Jurka

When asked about this, Interm Town Manager Glen Smith said the red sign in the picture is from a paddleboard company that was left around the lake.

Smith says the purple sign was a campaign sign, but that it was only there because a police officer found it in the middle of the road and dropped it off at town hall.

Additionally, Jurka alleges that there are large campaign banners, which are identified as "Paid for by Friends and Neighbors." Jurka says the group is not registered as a committee. KRDO13 also did not find a committee of that name registered with the Secretary of State or listed under the town's page with committee registrations.

In Colorado, committees for recall elections must register themselves if contributions or expenditures for the group cost more than $200, according to the Secretary of State's Office.