The PLACE temporarily closing youth homeless shelter in Colorado Springs amid funding challenges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The PLACE, a Colorado Springs nonprofit dedicated to tackling youth homelessness, says it will be temporarily closing the doors to its 24/7 youth shelter, citing funding challenges. That closure will be effective Sept. 5.

According to the organization, the decision comes after months of reviewing its programs and budget to ensure the nonprofit's long-term stability while continuing to provide support to youth experiencing homelessness.

"Given the funding challenges we face, we must focus our resources on programs that reach the greatest number of youth and provide the strongest long-term outcomes," Mimi Brown, Board Chair of the PLACE, said. "This was not an easy decision, but it ensures we remain on solid financial and operational footing."

The PLACE said it will relocate its drop-in center from 2708 East Fountain Blvd. to its downtown shelter facility, where it will continue to run street outreach programs. The organization says the larger space will allow it to expand its amenities, hours, services and programs.

Ahead of the closure, the nonprofit says staff members are taking "immediate steps" to support the young people currently living in the shelter to help them transition into stable housing.

Back in June, The PLACE opened the Lauchpad, a new, 50-unit apartment complex aimed at keeping young people off the streets while providing on-site case management services.

READ MORE: Apartment complex aiming to help homeless young adults opens its doors in Colorado Springs

"We will continue to walk alongside youth with the programs that make the biggest difference in their lives," Brown said. "While our services are changing, our mission remains the same, and we are committed to seeing that mission through."

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.