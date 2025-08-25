Skip to Content
News

Military veteran rider group raising money for pantry that grows its own food

By
Updated
today at 6:04 AM
Published 6:00 AM

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) - The Falcon post of the American Legion Riders (ALR) motorcycle group will host its 9th annual "Stock the Pantry Dice Run on Monday, September 1, benefiting the Fresh Start Center food pantry.

The Fresh Start Center grows food out of its own garden and partners with the Mountain Springs Church across the street, which provides fresh lettuce and tomatoes out of its greenhouse.

ALR is simplifying the dice run to make it fun and easy for all participants. Riders will meet at Red's American Grill in Falcon at 9 a.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.