Military veteran rider group raising money for pantry that grows its own food

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) - The Falcon post of the American Legion Riders (ALR) motorcycle group will host its 9th annual "Stock the Pantry Dice Run on Monday, September 1, benefiting the Fresh Start Center food pantry.

The Fresh Start Center grows food out of its own garden and partners with the Mountain Springs Church across the street, which provides fresh lettuce and tomatoes out of its greenhouse.

ALR is simplifying the dice run to make it fun and easy for all participants. Riders will meet at Red's American Grill in Falcon at 9 a.m.