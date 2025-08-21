President Trump endorses Congressman Crank for 2026 reelection

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - President Donald Trump is endorsing Colorado's 5th District Representative Jeff Crank in his 2026 bid for reelection.

The President wrote on the Trump-owned social media site Truth Social on August 19, praising his fellow Republican:

Congressman Jeff Crank is doing a truly fantastic job representing the Great People of Colorado’s 5th Congressional District! Jeff is a Fierce Advocate for our America First Agenda. In Congress, he is fighting hard to Grow our Economy, Lower Taxes, Cut Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Advance American Energy DOMINANCE by helping to keep the price of Gasoline, Oil, and all forms of Energy VERY LOW, Continue to Secure our now Secure Border, Champion our Incredible Military/Veterans, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. Jeff Crank has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!

Colorado Springs' Crank helped advance Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" and has largely supported his other initiatives. The 5th District is historically one of the most Republican districts in Colorado.

The next general election will take place on November 3, 2026.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.