Gov. Polis calls out GOP Representatives for voting for Pres. Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill”

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis is reacting to President Donald Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" passing through the U.S. House of Representatives. Plus, he's directing blame at Colorado GOP Representatives, including Jeff Crank of Colorado Springs.

In a statement, Polis wrote, "During an overnight voting frenzy while Americans who get health care through Medicaid slept, House Republicans, including four from Colorado, voted to slash Medicaid."

The House voted 215-214 early Thursday morning to pass the sweeping tax and spending cuts package. Key elements of the bill include extending Trump's 2017 tax breaks and devoting billions to border security. However, it has been criticized for extending tax breaks at the expensive of Medicaid funding.

"I’m disappointed to see Republican members of Colorado’s delegation vote to take health care away from Colorado kids, families, and vulnerable people, increasing health care costs on everyone," said Polis.

Rep. Crank on the other hand lauded the bill on his Twitter page, writing, "This bill will deliver to the American people by securing our borders, extending tax cuts and making our nation STRONGER than ever before."

The bill will now make its way to Senate, where Republicans there have already signaled that they intend to make changes.

