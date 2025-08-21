Colorado law changes on funeral regulations could have led to Davis Mortuary investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) said it made the discovery of multiple decomposing bodies in a secret room at Davis Mortuary during a "mandated annual inspection."

But just a few years ago, this inspection might have never happened.

In May of 2024, Governor Jared Polis signed the Sunset Continue Mortuary Science Code Regulation bill (HB24-1335) into law. That law required funeral homes and crematories to be subject to inspections on a routine basis and allocated DORA inspectors more power to complete the inspection.

KRDO13 is digging into this story today. This article will be updated, and our coverage will air tonight at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.

