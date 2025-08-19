Lawmakers look to pause Colorado wolf reintroduction program, slash funding

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, lawmakers announced a bipartisan effort to halt Colorado's controversial wolf reintroduction program.

The bill hopes to allocate funding instead to "the health insurance affordability enterprise," offering cheaper health insurance premiums for Coloradans.

According to the bill, in budget year 2024-2025, the state spent $3,457,613 on the wolf reintroduction program.

Colorado's program has long faced pushback from ranchers, who have concerns for their livestock's safety. There have even been concerns for the safety of the wolves themselves, as a handful of those reintroduced have died or been killed.

A portion of the funding for the program goes towards wolf depredation mitigation and response efforts. Livestock owners are eligible for compensation if their livestock die at the hands of a wolf, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacted a "Range Rider" program where crews haze wolves to scare them off a ranch.

