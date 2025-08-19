Skip to Content
News

Lawmakers look to pause Colorado wolf reintroduction program, slash funding

Acquired Through MGN Online on 10/11/2022
Raed Mansour / CC BY 2.0
Acquired Through MGN Online on 10/11/2022
By
New
Published 1:23 PM

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, lawmakers announced a bipartisan effort to halt Colorado's controversial wolf reintroduction program.

The bill hopes to allocate funding instead to "the health insurance affordability enterprise," offering cheaper health insurance premiums for Coloradans.

According to the bill, in budget year 2024-2025, the state spent $3,457,613 on the wolf reintroduction program.

Colorado's program has long faced pushback from ranchers, who have concerns for their livestock's safety. There have even been concerns for the safety of the wolves themselves, as a handful of those reintroduced have died or been killed.

A portion of the funding for the program goes towards wolf depredation mitigation and response efforts. Livestock owners are eligible for compensation if their livestock die at the hands of a wolf, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacted a "Range Rider" program where crews haze wolves to scare them off a ranch.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.