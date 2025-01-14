Republicans push back against wolf reintroduction as capture and transport begins

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - House Republicans are speaking out once again, voicing opposition as Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) begins to bring another wave of wolves to the state.

On Friday, CPW officials said they began their efforts to capture more wolves from British Columbia. Their current agreement allows them to bring up to 15 wolves into the state this go around.

The plans have long since faced opposition across the state, particularly by ranchers whose livestock (and livelihood) could be impacted by wolf reintroduction. Ranchers had petitioned to pause the program, but the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission denied their efforts.

“This reintroduction program is creating havoc in our rural communities,” said Representative Larry Don Suckla, a rancher in House District 58, in a release. “Ranchers are losing livestock, families are losing income, and the state’s response has been inadequate at best. We need leadership that listens to those on the front lines.”

Meanwhile, CPW officials claim they've executed several programs and initiatives to ease the transition, including their Conflict Minimization Program.

“We’ve been listening to and working with all stakeholders in this historic restoration effort. The results are evident in our improved Conflict Minimization Program, the addition of new staff to work alongside producers, strengthened partnerships, and guidelines for producers as it relates to chronic depredation and lethal management considerations," said CPW Director Jeff Davis in a release. "We remain committed to working with all impacted parties as we continue to implement the law as passed by the voters.”

The reintroduction program stems from the passage of Proposition 114, which passed narrowly by less than 2 percent of Colorado voters.

El Paso County was one of 11 counties that voted to approve the measure.