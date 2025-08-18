41-year-old motorcyclist identified from fatal crash on N. Union Blvd. and Garmish Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identification of the motorcyclist involved in a fatal crash around 3:42 p.m. on Aug. 12 at North Union Boulevard and Garmish Road.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Fatal motorcycle crash on N. Union Blvd and Garmish Rd.

CSPD says that 41-year-old Randy Dibuono was found deceased on the scene.

Police say through an investigation they believe speed was a factor in the crash; no other injuries were reported.

This was the 36th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year, according to CSPD.

