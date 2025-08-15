The School Buzz: D-60 elementary school debuts new innovation lab next week

Risley International Academy of Innovation will start the new school year with some serious new "rizz."

The D-60 elementary school will cut the ribbon on a federally funded new innovation lab next week when students start the fall semester. Staff says it's where project-based learning will come to life.

Creative design? Students can make professional posters and t-shirts.

Computers and video games? Students will program and code.

Travel? Students will have access to virtual reality.

Drew Hirshon works at the school. He says this lab will be a jump-start toward so many careers.

"We're incorporating some engineering pathways for them, robotics, designing and modeling, there are some opportunities for app creation, so the cyber security side. I mean really giving students gateways to different career paths at the middle school level. So when they do get to high school they've been exposed. They're ready," he said.

