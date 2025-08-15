Skip to Content
Has you car been stolen? Only 10% of Coloradans using this car theft assistance program

Published 11:59 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In 2024, 24,575 vehicles were reported stolen across the state of Colorado. In that same year, the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA) only received a little more than 1,000 applications for victims' assistance.

This year, CATPA is only tracking that 10% of all auto theft victims have applied for assistance.

Learn more about what the program does to help victims of car theft tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on KRDO13.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell

