Has you car been stolen? Only 10% of Coloradans using this car theft assistance program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In 2024, 24,575 vehicles were reported stolen across the state of Colorado. In that same year, the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA) only received a little more than 1,000 applications for victims' assistance.

This year, CATPA is only tracking that 10% of all auto theft victims have applied for assistance.

