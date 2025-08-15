Body believed to be missing man discovered at Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KRDO) – Rangers at Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) say they've recovered a body believed to be that of a man from Omaha, Nebraska, who was last seen a week ago.

Blake Kieckhafer, 23, was reported missing to park rangers by his family on Monday, Aug. 11. He was last seen in the Upper Beaver Meadows area at around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, when he was dropped off in the area by a rideshare service, the park said.

Blake Kieckhafer. Courtesy: Rocky Mountain National Park

Upper Beaver Meadows is on the east side of the park, about a mile west of the Beaver Meadows Entrance.

According to a press release from RMNP, the investigation into Kieckhafer's disappearance led to search efforts in the Emerald Lake area on Wednesday, Aug. 13. Over 80 people were involved in the search.

During the search, a body believed to be Kieckhafer was found just above Emerald Lake, the park said.

RMNP rangers completed an on-scene investigation, and the body was recovered by helicopter and flown to a landing zone before being transferred to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner's office will confirm the identification and release additional information when it is available, the park said.

