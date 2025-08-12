Search efforts underway for a missing man last seen in Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rocky Mountain National Park confirms that search efforts are underway for 23-year-old Blake Kieckhafer from Omaha, Nebraska.

Rangers say that Kieckhafer was last seen on Aug. 7 in the Upper Beaver Meadows area of the national park around 5:20 p.m., where a ride share service dropped him off.

National park rangers say that Kieckhafer was reported missing by family on Aug. 11.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, dark-colored pants, and a dark-colored baseball cap with no logo. He was carrying a small, maroon daypack. Kieckhafer is described as 5’11, 180 pounds, with buzzed/short blonde hair and a mustache, and blue/green eyes.

If you have information that could help investigators or if you have seen Kieckhafer, call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau Tip Line 888-653-0009, online reports can be made at https://go.nps.gov/SubmitATip, or you can email nps_isb@nps.gov.

The park says, "You don't have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know."

