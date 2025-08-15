6-year-old girl hit by car near Red Hill Circle and Rockrimmon Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that a young girl was hit by a car on Friday morning.

According to police, a call came in at 8:05 a.m. near Red Hill Circle and Rockrimmon Boulevard. Police say they were on scene by 8:15 a.m.

Initial reports to dispatch said the girl was 6 years old. Police say that the car involved stayed on scene, and the child was transported to the hospital. The child's condition is unknown at this time; however, according to CSPD's call screen, the child was conscious at the time of transport. Law enforcement on scene say that she was taken to a local hospital, but later had to be taken to another hospital for further treatment.

This is a breaking news situation, and this article may be updated.

