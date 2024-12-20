Child hit by car near Vindicator Drive and Rockrimmon Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a child was hit by a car today.

Officers say they were sent to Vindicator Drive and Rockrimmon Boulevard for an "auto vs. pedestrian" incident, just after 8 a.m. on Friday.

The driver told police they were unable to see due to sun glare.

The child was on their way to a nearby school, according to police. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Source: Alexandria Temple

CSPD did not say what school the child attends, however, the incident did take place near Eagleview Middle School.

Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be a factor by police, and the driver was cited and released.