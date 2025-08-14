El Paso County man accused of DV, triggers late-night garage standoff and suicide threat

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says that a domestic violence situation led to a late-night standoff on Tuesday night.

EPSO says their deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. because a victim said they had been assaulted at home near South Powers Boulevard.

Deputies identified the suspect as 32-year-old Tyler Babb and let other agencies know to be on the lookout for him.

According to EPSO, the victim called around 11:15 p.m. to inform deputies that Babb's phone location was indicating he was back near the home. Deputies told the victim to leave, and they returned to the home.

According to EPSO, as deputies arrived, Babb entered the garage with his car and closed the garage door behind him. Deputies then parked a patrol car in front of the garage to prevent him from leaving.

EPSO said that they then heard the car engine revving inside, and the victim told deputies that Babb had sent a message saying he was “going to kill himself by CO2 poisoning.”

At that point, EPSO says deputies entered the home through the front door and entered the interior garage. Deputies allege that Babb got out of the car and charged at them. Deputies shot pepper ball rounds at him, according to EPSO.

Deputies allege that Babb got back in the car, opened the garage door, and, while trying to flee, hit the patrol car behind it. After that, deputies say they got him into custody.

Tyler Babb faces charges for third-degree assault, menacing, and harassment.

