CPW works to increase numbers of small but mighty Colorado fish facing declining population

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) native aquatic species biologist is working to recover the Arkansas Darter in Sand Creek.

It is a smaller fish, about three inches in size, with a spotted back. In recent decades, CPW says the species has experienced a drastic decline in its population.

“The project, ongoing since 2023, is working to establish a robust, self-replicating population of Arkansas Darter within the Colorado Springs region. The collaboration is promoting biodiversity in Colorado Springs waterways," CPW Native Aquatic Species Biologist Alex Jouney said in a press release.

Since the start of the project, it has been discovered that Colorado Springs has multiple locations suitable for multiple fish species, according to Jerry Cordova, a stormwater specialist.

